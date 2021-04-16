The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche has commended Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on his response that contained the panic during the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

Pastor Enenche gave the commendation at the ongoing 3-day crusade at the Lokoja Confluence Station.

“I want to congratulate Kogi State governor for how you dealt with coronavirus. You just mesmerized, yeyerized and smallified the thing,” he said.

He alluded that the Governor’s approach not to “glorify” the pandemic went a long way to relieve the citizens of the panic identified with the news of the spread of the virus during the early days of the virus

The Senior Pastor affirmed that this leadership approach was needed during such time of fear to re assure citizens of their safety even while they keep to the necessary safety measures

The Governor who has continued to receive accolades from all corners, was yet again lauded by the clergy as he stood as a lone voice to assert that logical reasoning should synergize with science if there would be victory over the pandemic.

The Governor also spoke against the commercialization of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, noting severally that although the existence of the Virus could not be over ruled but the virus should not become the only topical issue discussed on every available media platforms as there were other deadly events that was recording more fatality than the Covid-19.

As controversial as it has being, with less stringent adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, Kogi State still remained the state with no cases of recorded, even with the arguments that the said cases accorded to the state were recorded outside the state.