A popular Lagos-based pastor, Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, recently bagged his PhD in a United States university with a campus in Jos, Nigeria, at the convocation recently held in Nigeria, alongside a northern political leader Amb. Chris Giwa.

At the event, the vice-chancellor of the school, Prof. Ademola Adeshina, was on hand with other top academics from around the world to decorate and admit them into the doctoral fellowship of the institute.

Adeshina admonished the new doctors to be of good example and be good ambassadors of the school to the world.

Speaking after his convocation, Pastor Schugger said, “I’m extremely delighted to be part of this epoch-making event today. I thank the institute, my wife and every other person that played a paramount role in making today a reality.”