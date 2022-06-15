By Amechi Ogbonna and Steve Agbota

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr Emmanuel Jime, has said that the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) has saved the nation’s economy a total of N3.270 billion from an average vessels demurrage between 2020 to 2021.

Jime who said the corruption fight at the ports was not easy noted that some of the task force team mandated by the Federal Government to ensure ease of doing business and curb corruption are being attacked by those opposed to the work.

Despite the challenges, the NSC boss said the Council will not relent in ensuring that endemic corruption in the port is being dealt with as corruption poses grave danger to the growth of the economy.

Speaking in Apapa yesterday while addressing journalists to mark his one year in office, Jime said the activities of the team saved the nation’s economy an average of $20, 000 daily on vessel demurrage within the period under review.

PSTT which is domiciled in the NSC is made up of officer of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Directorate of State Services (DSS) charged with the primary duty of ensuring that standard procedures are followed in execution of maritime transactions in the ports and implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM).

He revealed that average time for resolving complaints have considerably reduced from about 7 and 10 days to four hours, adding that 80 per cent of the vessels that called at Nigerian Ports in 2021 left without unscathed.

“On joint vessel boarding by mandated government agencies, the activities of the team saved the Nigerian economy an average vessel demurrage of $20, 000 per day between year 2020 and 2021, which ultimately translates to the sum of $6, 540 million,” he added.

He described the feat as part of the successes recorded thus far since he assumed duty last year, and includes the supervision of activities of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) in the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Process Manual.

“Likewise, the average time for resolving complaints with regards to vessel infractions has also considerably reduced from seven to 10 days to one to four hours. More than 85 per cent of vessels that called at Nigerian Ports in 2021 left without any incident, which was not the case in time past.“

“On Complaints handling and resolution, the Council in 2021 received and handled 518 complaints, while in first quarter of 2022, 100 complaints were received and handled. The Council in 2021 was able to recover the sum of N1, 072 billion while in the first quarter of 2022, stakeholders were saved of the sum of N18, 493 million. The Council is currently working on compilation and analysis of complaints handled in the second quarter of year 2022,” he said.

Jime also said that compliance to Joint Cargo Examination by all agencies involved in cargo has helped to increase the number of cargoes examined from 125 to 230 daily per terminal.

“On the other hand, as regards Compliance with Joint Cargo Examination by all government agencies involved in cargo clearance, the exercise has helped to increase the number of cargos examined per day from 125 to an average of 230 boxes daily per terminal,” he stated.

The NSC boss said that so far 12 domestic export warehouses nationwide have been approved for commencement of operations

“In summary, the implementation of the Manual has facilitated the ease of doing business in our ports and it has drastically reduced corruption tendencies. Collaboration with Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the establishment and operation of Domestic Export Warehouses.

