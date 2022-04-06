“When my son, now 44, graduated in 2010, my inability to sponsor his dream business of importation heightened his hatred for me. He moved to anyone who could take him. When I withdrew his allowance, he cut off communication until June when his brother got his new number and told him that I was ready to cooperate and he talked randomly. I contacted you and got your oil and prayed over the situation. Things turned out for good and he changed completely for good and has chosen a new business now. I am very grateful to God for doing this to me.”

– Mrs. Monika, 08022076869 (Testimony republished)

“I never liked reading your column for no reason. I never knew that I could find my freedom via what I hated. My apologies, please! My testimony is simple; I was married for 16 years without having any child. My husband was not worried at all and he asked me to go and sleep with other men, if I was too desperate to have my own baby. He meant it, but I thought he was joking initially; I did not obey him, as a leader of a big Pentecostal church. I felt he was joking. I never knew he had a serious problem with his manhood at the early state of his life. He had a dream where a young spirit lady used hot iron and pressed his manhood when he resisted her sexual offer and when he woke up it became weak. This happened at the age of 23 in 1988. He married me and was called into the ministry, yet the problem was there. After 10 years of marriage, I discovered that he could not perform at all. This situation made me cry unto God and, consequently, made me consult many men of God for a solution, all to no avail. He suggested that we should adopt a child; I rejected it and trusted God, until, one day, a man gave a testimony of what your oil did for him in our church and I decided to contact you. You asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I obeyed and did the prayers associated with it. God answered my prayer, my husband started performing and the low sperm count disappeared. Today, the Lord has blessed me with a baby boy. Glory be to God.” Anonymous

“My name is Bernard D. Bayo. I am a businessman based in Abuja. My testimony is simple but, please, do not publish it with my contact. By the grace of God, I experienced what is called total loss in my business and every day I would be losing money from my safe box upon the fact that I would lock it up and hold the key. The same thing usually happened when my wife or any of my boys stayed in my shop; this continued to the extent that it made me bankrupt. I then started seeking solution to the problem. Someone introduced your column to me and, consequently, asked me to call you. When I did,early this year 2022, you investigated my matter and advised me to order three different kinds of your oil, which I did. To be realistic with you, my dear Prof., I discovered a dead cat inside my safe box; it was as if the cat died many weeks ago. This is still a mystery to me and my household. We noticed that after the prayer and subsequent anointing, God has been so kind to us. We now make enough sales and money has not disappeared from my safe box again. God bless you for the good work you are doing…”

– Mr. Bernard D. Bayo

I wish to appeal to my readers not to be in a hurry to crucify me as they read my articles, particularly this very one, as the point that shall be raised here may not go down well with those that are in the abode of religious-cum-mundane ignorance. Those whose nature of spiritual consciousness is bewildered and cocooned by creed alone as they know nothing except what they are told by their earthly priests.

This is an article designed to throw deeper insight into the behavioral pattern of symbolism upon the beneficiaries. The language of symbolism is coded and can be understood through deeper insight into higher realities. Buried in self-description and veiled in allegory symbolism is illuminated by secret reflection of its meaning.

I have once informed my readers at one point that symbolism is the major tool used by the divine to communicate to humanity. In literal terms, symbolism simply means that what you see is not what it is. It is a practical representation of something that has a deeper meaning or representation of things that have profound cosmic hidden meanings.

This is the age of science and advanced technology, as a result of same, knowledge shall increase in different dimensions but it is obvious that science and technology cannot explain everything and may not be able to create a well ordered society, hence the need to search further. In searching further, one should keep an open mind and be ready to accept new facts as they unfold to direct the human consciousness in the right path.

Deeper spiritual studies in symbolism show how the psychology and emotions of people are affected by it. A sound society is realizable if symbols and Christian spiritual ritual symbolism are handled with reverence. So, when we are referring to psychology of spiritual symbolism, we are looking at the use of certain special figures or marks of identification to signify a religious message or divine being, as the cross for the Christ and the Christian faith.

In the Christian setting, existentialism is an accepted principle, and for this to be anything, there must be touchable things, which the eyes can see and appreciate whether at worship , sacrifice or even ceremonies, hence, the phenomenological perspective of Christian religion. Having ascertained the value and inevitability of existentialism and phenomenology in the Christian religion, one crucial issue seems to be imperative here.

As one wonders if symbolism is truly part of the Christian religion, as it is in other religions, if it is, what is the importance of such symbols and what do one need to experience? What are their imparts on the Christian who desires to worship God in spirit and in truth?

Like we have them in African traditional religion, one may want to know if the use of such symbols in a traditional religious environment could lead to idolatry. This is a serious question that calls for answer. Before the advent of Christianity in this part of the globe, our ancestors were engulfed by the use of different kinds of traditional spiritual symbols (TSS). They used same to decorate their communities and by so achieved a sane, secured and better traditional society.

It is evident, however, that most of such symbols have to do with shrines and spirits, but do they portray and convey same significances in the pantheon? Or are they mere crew of images of real or imaginary objects that invoke feelings or are invoked by feelings? With the raid of modernity and Christianity on the symbols particularly the traditional religious types, does the present-day Christian still believe and uphold these symbols in their traditional sacredness?

Different people would answer these questions differently. The people of the South-East certainly would have a different answer, while the people of South-South and South-West definitely would have a different view in line with their cultural values, orientation and tradition, irrespective of Christian faith.

The point here is that one needs to understand the reality in these symbols. The search to further find out if such symbols are still venerated by modern Christians is very necessary and shall further assist us in verifying the psychology behind such conviction.