“The way God answered my prayer was miraculous indeed. Medical doctors told me that I would not have my baby due to what they discovered in my womb which is not for public consumption. After 15 years of marriage, my husband was threatening marrying another wife who could bear him a child because we had prayed and prayed and spent a lot of money for this purpose, all to no avail. I felt like committing suicide because I felt my case was beyond God. My friend in the same church we attend introduced me to your column after her own case of several miscarriages was brought to an end after using your oil. She urged me to call you. When I contacted you the first time and did what you asked me to do, I did not get the expected result immediately and that weakened my faith. But my friend asked me to continue to follow you up and I continued. When you finally sent the last five bottles of the oil to me and gave me another instruction, which I strictly followed, I saw wonders. Unimaginable things came out of my body, after which I conceived and my doctors never believed it. A few months after, I was delivered of a baby girl. Today, I know that my redeemer lives. God bless you, sir.

– Mrs. Odinake, 08106491226. (This testimony is republished)

“I never liked reading your column for no reason I never knew that I could find my freedom via what I hated. My apologies, please! My testimony is simple; I was married for 16 years without having any child. My husband was not worried at all and he asked me to go and sleep with other men, if I was too desperate to have my own baby. He meant it, but I thought he was joking, initially; I did not obey him as a leader of a big Pentecostal church. I felt he was joking. I never knew he had a serious problem with his manhood at the early stage of his life. He had a dream where a young spirit lady used hot iron and pressed his manhood when he resisted her sexual offer and when he woke up it became weak. This happened at the age of 23 in 1988. He married me and was called into the ministry, yet the problem was there. After 10 years of marriage, I discovered that he could not perform at all. This situation made me cry unto God and, consequently, made me consult many men of God for a solution, all to no avail. He suggested that we should adopt a child but I rejected it and trusted God, until one day a man gave a testimony of what your oil did for him in our church and I decided to contact you. After which you asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I obeyed and did the prayers associated with it. God answered my prayer. My husband started performing and the low sperm count disappeared. Today, the Lord has blessed me with a baby boy. Glory be to God.”

– Anonymous

“The good Lord has seen me through after 14 years of treating a wound that was inflicted on me by my mother-in-law. I am a born-again Christian who got married to a woman that loves me but her mother never wanted me. After our marriage, she vowed to separate us but all her evil plans were frustrated. My wife is a strong prayer warrior who wanted to make peace between me and her mother after she had my first baby. To be frank, when my mother-in-law came, she fought me and used a hard object and wounded my leg for no just cause. Thereafter, she left and never asked after us again. I was rushed to the hospital but I got no healing after five years. I went to Europe for treatment. After two weeks of trying to recover, the sore would start all over. Money did not stay in my hands due to this problem. My wife kept praying, until the day we read your column and decided to contact you. The day we called you and discussed with you was the same day my mother-in-law called my wife to tell her that she had found a permanent cure to my sore. We were surprised that she called us the same day we contacted you. My mother-in-law is a serious witch and never wished us well. We got the four bottles of the oil as you instructed. Sir, after two weeks, we noticed a remarkable change, which motivated us to continue with the prayer you gave us. Today, the 14-year-old wound that defied every medication and prayer has completely healed. The very day my healing was completed was the day my mother-in-law had an accident that is tormenting her till today. God bless you sir.”

– Anonymous.

Each number, as a supreme cosmic symbol, has in it a peculiar electro-magnetic power with which the character and events of life are subtly and decisively influenced. When one gains insight into core principles of numerological reality, one can then know why or how one behaves the way he or she does. At that point, one can predict people’s character.

According to the Great Philosopher, Pythagoras, both quality and quantity are represented by the numbers 1 to 9. Each number has a positive effect with which the individual is endowed. There is also the negative effect of numbers which prevails especially at the time of conflict between two or more numbers and the clash can be straightened out with proper understanding.

Let it be emphasized here that any name given to a person at the time of birth and the date of birth, including month and the year, determine two most imperative numbers in the life of the person. Whatever name that is given to any person in life for the first time, carries the Great Divine Command (GDC) and tells the destiny of the person to an extent. Be informed that the word ‘destiny’ used in this context does not connote the un-manifested cycles of the hidden lines in the eternal order; rather, it has to do with the cycle of events below the water of forgetfulness within the orbit of material birth.

Destiny can be below and above, depending on the psychic energy involved in both. Things visible are associated with the manifested symbols of the soul of the destiny, while the un-manifested are within the realm of unconscious dimension, the realm of remembrance. This may sound a bit complicated, as it is not the topic under discussion.

However, on the side of the person’s destiny that is associated with numbers, the person may at any point change his name and adopt any name he or she feels comfortable with, even at that, the underlying influence of the name given for the first time always remains. Time may fail me to analyze all these and how they affect us on a daily basis.

Every human being has a destiny number, which is characterised by the computation of the person’s name to a single digit. I may return to this point later. Now, the day, month and year reduced to another single digit is called ‘the Talent Number’ or ‘the Birth Force’ and it is the only number which never changes in life no matter what the person does. It represents the talent in a person, the ingredients he or she is made of, and the lesson that is to be learnt in this lifetime.

The Destiny Number expresses the environment and opportunities the person will come across in this lifetime and the final shape, which his or her life will take slowly and ultimately. Thus the Talent and Destiny Number are the two most important numbers that are to be synchronized to study or find out what the life of the person is going to be. Note, if the two numbers are in harmony with each other, the life would be very successful and easy. But if the two numbers are not in harmony, the life can be full of conflicts delays and disappointment. This is where proper spirituality, which ushers in different dimensions of prayer begins.