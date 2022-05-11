“My beloved philosopher and spiritual guru, I am delighted to send this testimony to you but kindly withhold my contact for reasons best known to me. I wish I could use the whole page to tell the world what God did for me through you, sir. It all started many years ago when I was involved in a business with someone that I served for seven years who settled me very well and got me initiated into one of the major leading secret societies in the world.

I thought he was helping me to grow spiritually, not knowing that he had an ulterior motive of enslaving me. Sir, I became a member and, consequently, became enslaved. My business grew to the extent that I was comfortable. I married a member of a good Pentecostal Church whose method of prayer became an issue between me and my boss. When my wife became aware of what I was into, they planned against her but Christ protected her. I almost lost my wife the very way three of my kids died (they were responsible). My wife encouraged me to join her in her church but the decision was strongly opposed by them.

By the grace of God, I started reading your books and your column in The Sun newspaper. I became convinced that your God could help me out, having seen those you assisted. They threatened to finish me, should I end my relationship and fellowship with them. I continued to live in fear, until the day I called you.

Meanwhile, the day I stopped fellowshipping with them, I lost a lot of money through fire. I lost everything they assisted me to get and returned to zero point. When the battle became unbearable, I contacted you at the point where they gave me 10 days to either return to them or die. I saw death coming my way and no prayer could mean anything to me.

When we finally contacted you and ordered a bottle of your most powerful oil, and started the prayer, I noticed that all the signs of death coming around me stopped. The mighty bird that usually came at night to afflict me with demonic stars fled. Just like you advised me to anoint my house, I did, and miracles happened.

On the day they gave me to die, nothing happened to me, as I went out as you advised, contrary to the wish of my pastors. The truth is that I am very fine and, with your good support, I am beginning to gather my business again. God will bless you for this generation.”

The destiny number expresses the environment and opportunities the person will come across in this lifetime and the final shape that his or her life will take slowly and ultimately. Thus, the Talent Number and Destiny Number are the two most important numbers, which are to be synchronized to study or find out what the life of the person is going to be. Note, if the two numbers are in harmony with each other, the life would be very successful and easy. But if the two numbers are not in harmony, the life can be full of conflicts, delays and disappointments. This is where proper spirituality, which ushers in different dimensions of prayer, begins.

Destiny can be changed, no doubt. Though the destiny destined to be changed is the one ordered by the Divine to the operators to respond when the right person calls at the right time with the right purpose. This is a mystery, which I must attempt to symbolically decode some day in this column. There are people you need to study their psychic line and understand their secret spiritual accounts before you can offer any kind of assistance to alleviate them out of their problems. Whatever solution you receive from any person is what the divine grace available in your spiritual account can afford, hence, what you harvest is what you have sowed.

I am very much persuaded and swayed that this piece of information here shall enhance the consciousness of someone in the right path. God is a God of numbers, as is authenticated in the divine word of God. The Psalmist says, “He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names” Ps. 147:4.

Job says, “For now thou numberest my steps” Job 14:16. With recent research in Astronomical science, we discover that modern telescopes show that there are millions of stars reaching out into space and so infinite that men do not have numerical figures sufficient to measure their distances. Yet God knows the number of these stars, which shows that he is omniscient. Great indeed is our God!

Our Lord and savior Jesus Christ said that not a sparrow could fall to the ground without the Father’s notice and that the very hairs on the heads of his people are all numbered. This is recorded in Matthew 10:29-30. All these are very symbolic in line with the activities of the Divine.

There are many instances to account for biblical numerology. For instance, the distance around the Tabernacle was 300 cubits. The Lord commanded thus, “The length of the court shall be an hundred cubits and the breadth fifty everywhere” Ex. 27:18. Now the two long sides were 100 cubits each, the two ends were 50 cubits each. Two times 100 plus two times 50 equals 300 cubits. In this court was the Altar, which was five cubits wide while four cubits square. The Bible says, “And the height thereof shall be three cubits” (Exodus 27:1). The product of the number connected with the Altar is 300, the number of cubits around the Court. Five times five is 25, four times 25 is 100 and three times 100 is 300.

On this Altar within the Court the Priest offered the sacrifice. In the Bible (1 Chronicles 24:1-19) is found 24 divisions of the Priesthood; these are the divisions of the sons of Aaron, Nadab, Abihu, Eleazar and Ithamar. Among the sons of Eleazar there were 16 chief men of the house of their fathers and eight among the sons of Ithamar. Sixteen and eight make 24. When all the numbers from one to 24 are added the sum of 300, the number of cubits around the Court.

We should not forget in a hurry that Noah’s Ark was 300 cubits long. The distance around the Court of the Tabernacle, the length of the Ark shall be 300 cubits, and the breadth of it 50 cubits and the height of it 30 cubits. The length of the Ark was the same as the distance around the court of the Tabernacle. The Tabernacle itself was 30 cubits long, which was the height of Noah’s Ark.

When you study this with biblical numerology in mind, you will know that God is God of numbers. Another example is in John 21:11-14, where there is a record of the disciples catching 153 fish. That day Jesus showed Himself to them for the third time since His resurrection. His resurrection took place on the 17th day of the month. He was crucified on the Passover or 14th day and rose three days later.

When all the numbers from one to 17 are added, they total 153, the number of the fish caught. When the 17 is multiplied by three again for the third time Jesus showed Himself after his resurrection, the result is 153. Seventeen times three times three equals 153. These numbers show the hidden mind of God in his dealings with humanity.