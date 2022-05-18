“Good day sir, I received the oil you sent to me and I just ended the prayer not too long while still expecting my breakthrough like others. I must confess that I was healed of high blood pressure that started since 2011. It’s a miracle for me and I thank God for it.”

– Mr. Obinna, 08064588165

“My business was characterized by failure and nothing was moving at all for me. I served my master for nine years and he settled me without any problem. I got a shop and started my business and started doing very well, initially, but after a while, in 2012, I discovered that everything I had vanished after my wedding. It was like a dream, though my wife had a dream before it all started where one of her uncles visited and planted charms in my shop and left. We prayed after that but things took a dangerous turn for me after that. I have visited many spiritual churches and many Pentecostal churches, too, all to no avail. I sold many of my properties and was left with nothing. I was introduced to your column and I started reading it and enjoying it. When I contacted you about my case, you told me what to do, after investigation; by God’s grace, I ordered your oil and followed your instructions. Today, the evil persons have been revealed and exposed and God has answered my prayer. I am back to business and doing well too. God bless you sir.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

– Mr. Adeyemi, [email protected]

“Dear Sir, I want to thank God who has, through the use of your oil, revealed that my mother was responsible for what has been happening to me and my wife. Please, publish this but not with my name and contact. My mother has been the cause of several miscarriages my wife had as well as the setback I have been having in my business. My wife ordered your oil a few months ago and we did the prayer together after all hope was lost. She became pregnant and, when my mother got the information, she pretended to be happy and visited us as usual to do the usual thing, not knowing that the child was under divine protection. My wife was still anointing her belly with the oil when she came. Strange things happened in my house on the 6th of December. My mother started shaking and turning like a big snake after blessing my wife and rubbing her hands on my wife’s stomach that night. My wife suggested going to hospital with her due to the way she was acting that night but when I contacted you, the instruction you gave me immediately strengthened my faith. Like you said sir, after about 25 minutes, she started confessing all her evil deeds to my wife and how she has been eating all my children, thereby causing her to mis-carry each pregnancy. After her confession, she became mad for seven days and regained herself. I must confess that my business is restored and my wife’s six months pregnancy is kicking very well and she is looking very strong. God must keep you for this generation.” (Name and contact withheld)

When you study this with biblical numerology in mind, you will know that God is God of numbers. Another example is in John 21:11-14, where there is a record of the disciples catching 153 fish. That day Jesus showed Himself to them for the third time since His resurrection. His resurrection took place on the 17th day of the month. He was crucified on the Passover or 14th day and rose three days later. When all the numbers from one to 17 are added, they total 153, the number of the fish caught. When the 17 is multiplied by three again for the third time Jesus showed Himself after his resurrection, the result is 153. Seventeen times three times three equals 153. These numbers show the hidden mind of God in his dealings with humanity.

I have taken my time to search for the meaning of number symbolism, and I discovered that the mind of God is revealed in each and every number in the Bible. Don’t mistake divine numerology for occult science; they are not the same at all. I shall further educate my readers on the imperative of numbers and how same either helps to promote or debase your business, marriage, academics, and other related areas of life endeavors. Humanity shall no longer be blind as this is an era of divine revelation channeled towards librating humanity from the morass of bondage. Man must be saved from the power of ignorance, which has become today’s hero on various altars.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Today in the world of matter, energy, space, and time, humanity has not really changed much as a result of deep ignorance that has insulated and cocooned their consciousness, which is hitherto inimical to the growth of spirituality.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Numbers and their effects on us are neglected to the extent that we suffer the consequences of same. I wish to state here without fear of equivocation and prevarication that our various spiritual institutions have failed in this regard. The Church has greatly watered down spirituality and has reduced same to pecuniary interest. Tithe and offering has today become the yardstick by which spirituality is evaluated. Important issues are negated and neglected.

The Church is blind to spiritual truth and has continued in the same light. My prayer is that God should continue to open the eyes of our generation to understand that the only way to understand Him is to associate with Him in knowledge.

Sequences of numbers, no doubt, have very special spiritual and numerological meanings often dual or amplified messages from ones spiritual angel or guardian angels. Many times, sequences of such numbers are presented to an individual to catch his attention as to better a particular situation in his or her life. I am very much aware of the common but uncommon fact that some of such numbers may include highly sophisticated subtle messages that could aid any person to grow.

A friend told me of the dream he had few months ago, where he was introduced to number seven. The angel of the Lord consequently informed him to use number seven for his victory in life. When he woke up the following morning he became bamboozled and wondered what the meaning was. The next day, he was again presented with the number while in his dream and he was able to ask the angel to kindly tell him the meaning of number seven and he was told to use number five to understand number seven. All other efforts by him to get more detailed information from the being with regard to the numbers in the dream world failed as the angel vanished and he woke up.

The following day, he contacted me and, consequently, sought for the meaning from me. By the grace of God, I shall consequently share what I told him with you briefly just for your guidance in the voyage of the great life. I quickly informed him that number five, in line with divine numerology, stands for GRACE. Several biblical evidence abound to authenticate this averment. Number five is significant because of divine creation; man has five fingers, five senses, and five toes. It is the number of grace. The word “Grace” occurs five times in Romans 11:5-6. Five things are connected with Grace in Genesis 32:5, Jacob said to Esau, “And I have oxen, and asses, flocks, and man-servants and women-servants: and I have sent to tell my Lord, that I may find grace in thy sight.” Five is associated with the Grace of God.