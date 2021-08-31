Rector, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Moses Umobong and the leadership of Polytechnic Students Union have commended the International Psychometric Centre (IPC), Ibadan for encouraging students that come out top in psychometrics examination organised for polytechnic and colleges of education students in the country with cash award.

This was revealed during the presentation of a N100,000 worth of scholarship award by the IPC to Victor Nkodi, an HND one student of department of Electronics and Telecommunication, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osorua, who emerged best in the recently held psychometrics examination.

Nkodi is the second recipient of the IPC award which was given following a training which involved 100 selected students of the Nigerian polytechnics and colleges of education.

National President of the Polytechnic Students Union, Oladere Benedict, during the presentation, thanked IPC for introducing the online course to the schools’ curricular and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) for the full accreditation the course.

“We initially wanted to kick against it, but we later found out that the course is very beneficial to Nigerian students if the course gets embraced and applied to working mentality, it will shape the mode of thinking of the students,” Oladere said.

Umobong, the Akwa poly rector thanked the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the IPC, former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) for coming up with such a good concept tailored towards appreciating efforts of students taking the course.

