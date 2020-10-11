The National President of Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, has called on states and federal governments to provide adequate security to schools, to protect teachers and students from kidnappers.

Danjuma told journalists in Kaduna, yesterday, that the increasing security challenges in the country makes it imperative to make provision of adequate security personnel in schools a priority.

The PTA President noted that schools in rural areas should be given priority as most attacks by bandits were perpetrated on rural communities.

Danjuma also said that schools must adhere to COVID-19 protocols as students resume, to avoid a second wave of coronavirus attack.

He appealed to traditional and religious leaders, Non-govermental organizations and other stakeholders to monitor schools and initiative ways to protect students and teachers in their communities.

Danjuma said the PTA would collaborate with the police, civil defence corps, vigilantes and other security services to ensure security of schools nationwide.

“We must support the education of our children and we must join hands toward making them have enabling environment for their studies,” he said.