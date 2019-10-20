The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Blue Crescent Schools, Sokoto, says it has been sponsoring the education of orphans in the last four years as part of its contributions to the development of education in the state.

Former Chairman of the association, Prof. Abdulkadir Junaidu, made the disclosure on Sunday in his valedictory speech during the quarterly congress of the PTA in the state.

Junaidu, who is the Sokoto State Commissioner for Animal Health and Fisheries Development, explained that the orphans were selected from the communities the schools were located.

“The gesture is part of the association’s efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the residents and bolster the existing cordial relationship between the schools and host communities,” he said.

He added that the association had also undertaken the rehabilitation of one of the roads leading to the schools, provided a transformer for the community and a borehole.

In his speech, the new PTA Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Mainasara, pledged to consolidate the invaluable and tangible achievements of the immediate past executives.

Mainasara said that, the PTA would continue to partner the management of the school in ensuring discipline and high academic excellence.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the schools, Alhaji Murtala Raji, lauded parents for their sustained loyalty and support, while promising not to fail them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He further expressed appreciation to the staff, whom he said were religiously committed to the academic and extra curricular development of the schools.

Highlight of the meeting was the election of a 13-man new Executive Committee of the schools’ PTA, to run its affairs for the next two years. (NAN)