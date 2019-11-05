The Parents Teachers Association (PTA) has rejected calls for the scrapping of unity schools in the country.

Mr Kefas Kaura, the National President of PTA, made the appeal while fielding questions from newsmen on Tuesday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Kaura said unity schools had helped over the years to integrate people from different parts of the country.

He described unity schools as fundamental to national unity, saying that those calling for its scrapping are making a mistake.

“Unity schools have helped in modelling students in character and learning who had letter became great people in this country.

“The products of these schools as at one point of the order served the country and contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country,” he explained.

He noted that as parents, they are stakeholders in the education sector and called on the government to strengthen the schools through proper infrastructural development and improve manpower to man the schools.

“The role these schools play in national unity and peaceful coexistence cannot be quantified hence the need for its sustenance.

“The fact that staff and students are admitted from across the states of the federation is good for the country,” the PTA president said.

He also commended the performance of the students of unity colleges in external examinations over the years and attributed the success to the hard work of the teachers.

He also commended the Principal of Federal Government College, Keffi, Mr Ahmad Sani, for the good work he is doing since he was posted to the school in 2018.

He said that under the principal classes, toilets and hostels, among others, were renovated to ensure conducive environment for students and teachers and advised him to sustain the good work.

The PTA president therefore said they would continue to speak and strive to ensure that the education sector regain its lost glory. (NAN)