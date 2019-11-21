Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has commenced the verification of about 7,000 retirees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Chioma Ejikeme, who disclosed this recently in Abuja said the verification was going on simultaneously in the three centres in the FCT.

She noted that those expected to partake in the exercise are retirees from the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), and its mobile arm, MTEL, and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Others include both academic and non-academic staff of federal universities.

Ejikeme said the verification exercise would last for six days, while those who will miss it will be expected to participate in the continuous verification in PTAD office.

“We are trying to put together the data we have collated, thereafter we will come out with a statement regarding the result of the verification.

“We have created awareness through various media and pension unions, to inform respective retirees about the exercise.

“We have been getting good responses from the awareness we created for the large turnout of concerned retirees for the verification,” she explained.

She said that the directorate was committed to ensuring that the retirees were given required and deserved comforts throughout the verification programme.