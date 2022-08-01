From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies in an effort to tackle pension fraud and fraudsters harassing pensioners in the country.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, stated this at a sensitisation workshop for anti-graft agencies in Abuja on Monday.

According to her, it was important for agencies that like ICPC and EFCC to really understand what PTAD does.

“This is because of the perception of pension administration out there as many people think PTAD keeps pensioners funds which is not true. As such, we want to make sure that our processes and the way we conduct our payments are very well known to these agencies not just them, but also the general public,”

Ejikeme, however, acknowledged that there were a few challenges in payment processes for pensioners which form the bulk of the complaints received by the agency on a daily basis.

“Certainly there are challenges in payment arising from the Government Integrated Financial Management Systems (GIFMIS), but the magnitude is really not significant. Consequently, we are here today to look at some of the minor challenges while we sit with the relevant stakeholders and look at how to address them and also get input from the financial managers of the government,” she further stated.