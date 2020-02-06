Uche Usim, Abuja

The ongoing fight against pension scammers and fraudsters has received a boost as two federal agencies; the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) are deepening their collaboration to tackle the perennial scourge.

Scores ignorant retirees have been scammed by fraudsters who often pose agents of PTAD or fund managers using phoney names and addresses.

Arising from that, the ICPC has promised to work with PTAD to smash such fraudulent gangs.

Speaking at a courtesy visit to the ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye in his office in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, who was accompanied by senior management staff said efforts were in place square up against the scammers.

She said such concerted efforts were already yielding positive results.

She also appreciated the Chairman for the agency’s continued support particularly during the just concluded parastatals pensioners verification exercise.

Responding, the ICPC Chairman, Professor Owasanoye commended Dr. Ejikeme and her team for the good job at PTAD. He also reaffirmed his determination to continue to collaborate with PTAD to achieve success in the fight against the pension criminals.

The two agencies agreed to continually share information, especially with regards to court processes and arraignment of pension fraudsters and scammers. This will among other things ensure tabs are kept on criminal activities and ensure more convictions.