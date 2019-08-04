Uche Usim

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid N3,366,354,277 to pensioners of 187 federal agencies in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to clear outstanding pension arrears for pensioners under the Defined Benefit scheme.

This payment covers six months of the outstanding arrears of the 33% pension increment for pensioners across 5 sectors as follows: Education, Health, Other Public Sector Research Institute (OPSRI), Power and Universities.

PTAD has now offset 30 months arrears for pensioners in agencies across 5 sectors under Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD). It would be recalled that between June 2016 and December 2018, PTAD paid 24 months arrears to pensioners in these agencies.

At the time of its takeover of payment of Parastatals pension in 2015, the Directorate had inherited outstanding 33% pension increment liabilities from the various agencies.

The directorate has assured that all arrears will be paid in due course.