Uche Usim, Abuja

Soothing news came the way of 1,596 verified eligible ex-workers/next of kin of Savannah Sugar Company Limited (SSCL), as the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has paid them N1,024,424,891.06 being their outstanding severance benefit.

According to PTAD, the payment is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to resolve and ensure the accurate computation and payment of the balance of the one-off terminal benefits for the workers who were disengaged in 2002 when the company was privatised.

According to the Directorate, 1,192 ex-workers will receive N723,546,067.24; while 404 next of kin will receive N300,878,823.82.

Arising from the aforesaid, the Directorate has advised ex-workers in the diaspora who did not take part in the verification and biometric capture in Jimeta – Yola, Adamawa State in February 2019 to visit PTAD headquarters in Abuja or PTAD north east regional office in Yola, Adamawa State when they return to the country to be verified.

“They will be required to present the original and photocopies of their career documents, Original stamped and signed Bank Statement for 1 month, BVN Slip with clear picture (stamped and signed by the bank), valid means of Identification and 1 colored passport photograph”, PTAD added in a statement.