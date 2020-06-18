The management of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is ready to pay the first batch of the verified Ex-Workers and Next of Kin (NoK) of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) in line with the takeover approval of pension- related matters of some agencies, privatized/liquidated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 2017, among which is the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

The Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, in a release, explained that the directorate carried out a physical verification and biometric capture exercise for eligible ex-workers and Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-workers of NAHCO during the Directorate’s nationwide Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise conducted in 2019.

According to the PTAD boss, “subsequently, the collated data were subjected to rigorous due processes culminating in the computation and auditing of the entitlements of the verified ex-workers and NOKs”.

She said the Directorate is prepared to make payment to the first batch of NAHCO ex-workers and NOKs that are eligible to receive this one-off (final) payment.

Ejikeme emphasised that for the pensioners and NoKs to access the benefit, it is pertinent to highlight certain salient points that define their eligibility, including: The payment to be made is in respect of any outstanding terminal benefit that may exist as at the effective date of NAHCO privatization when the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) entire equity holding in the company was disposed of, Payment would be made in batches subject to availability of funds, The effective date of the privatization of NAHCO was August 31, 2005, All ex-workers who exited the company prior to privatization of NAHCO had been fully settled and do not have any outstanding terminal benefits, The FGN is not responsible for the period served beyond the effective date of NAHCO privatization and thus all ex-workers and NOKs in this category are not under the purview of PTAD,All NAHCO ex-workers engaged after the effective date of privatization do not qualify for any entitlement under this arrangement, among others.