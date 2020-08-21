Uche Usim, Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the partial resumption of in-house verification and complaints resolution at its Abuja head office with effect from Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The Directorate, in a statement, maintained that only pensioners and visitors who previously booked an appointment will be allowed in order to ensure that social distancing and other health safety protocols are strictly adhered to; since the nation is still grappling with the COVID-19 pestilence.

The statement read: “The in-house verification will be based on appointment only.

“Pensioners will be invited on a given date and time following a review of their documents”

PTAD added that all invitees will be informed accordingly, noting that pensioners wishing to be verified should submit their documents by email or regular mail to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

It also advised pensioners with enquiries to visit its website to see the channels they can explore to sort out their challenges.

The PTAD management also warned pensioners against fraudsters online fraudsters masquerading as its staff.

It advised them to use only designated channels to sort out any issues they may have.

Recently, PTAD and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) deepened their collaboration to tackle the perennial scourge.

Scores ignorant retirees have been scammed by fraudsters who often pose agents of PTAD or fund managers using phoney names and addresses.

Arising from that, the ICPC promised to work with PTAD to smash such fraudulent gangs