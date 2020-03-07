The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has solicited the support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in assisting it to investigate its officials and individuals alleged to have defrauded pensioners in the country.

The Executive Secretary, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, made the appeal on Thursday, when she led her management team to the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja. While calling on the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, for his assistance, she revealed that PTAD was being owed over N2billion pension funds by NICON Insurance.

According to her, the assets of many defunct agencies that were privatised were not handed over to PTAD, and as such wants EFCC to assist in the recovery. She said: “The EFCC has a long standing relationship with PTAD, especially with the verification exercise. In November last year, we concluded the field verification exercise for all the operational departments in PTAD and EFCC has been solidly behind us all along.”

Commending the EFCC for playing “a vital role in the investigation and prosecution of pension fraudsters in the past,” she said PTAD looked forward to more of such from the Commission.

Responding, Magu reiterated his commitment to the corruption fight, stressing that pensioners will be protected from fraudsters. “The EFCC and PTAD are working together,” he said, stressing the need for PTAD to assist the Commission in its intelligence gathering efforts.

He further expressed the resolve of the Commission to “go after anyone found wanting in defrauding pensioners”, and promised that no stone will be left unturned in bringing such to book.