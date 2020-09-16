Uche Usim, Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Wednesday disclosed that N96 billion has been spent between July 2019 and August 2020 on settling monthly pension obligations across all the operational departments, just as the Directorate is fighting to recoverN44 billion worth of pension assets trapped with underwriters.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, made the disclosures in Abuja at a media briefing.

According to her, over N77 billion was paid as monthly pensions payments to 244,643 pensioners as at July; while 87, 842 pensioners were paid arrears and gratuities of over N19 billion.

She further explained that N670 million was paid to 418 next-of-kins (NoKs) of deceased pensioners.

“The payments included the balance of 33 per cent arrears for the parastatal pensioners which had been outstanding since 2010 and was fully paid to the pensioners and NoKs in November/December 2019.

The Directorate made payments in December 2019 as well as in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020”, she said.

The PTAD boss gave the breakdown of pensioners of agencies whose liabilities were partly offset to include, 12-month arrears paid to 501 New Nigeria Newspapers pensioners in 2019; 12 months arrears paid to 1,038 NICON Insurance; 287 pensioners of Nig-Reinsurance; 3,651 pensioners of Delta Steel Company; 11,331 NITEL pensioners got one month arrears in 2019 and 306 NAHCo pensioners got one month pay off earlier this year, while others are being processed.