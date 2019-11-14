Uche Usim, Abuja

In continuation of its electronic capturing of government retirees, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Friday said it has verified 11,363 parastatal pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme in the north-central region of the country.

The agency, in a statement, said the exercise began on October 21, 2019 and was successfully concluded on November 2, 2019.

“There were four centres located in Minna, Lokoja, Jos and Ilorin. The exercise witnessed a large turnout of pensioners including a first-class Emir of Yashikiri, Barunten LGA, Kwara State among others.

“The breakdown of the numbers verified shows Ilorin centre had the highest number of 3,453 followed by Lokoja centre with 3,269 pensioners. Jos Centre had 2,895 and Minna centre had 1,746”, the agency explained.

It added that PTAD, in its usual tradition, treated the pensioners with respect and empathy.

“The exercise was conducted in a conducive environment where Pensioners were provided with lunch and medical facility to take care of any emergencies.

“The Senate Committee Chairman on Establishment and Public Service, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau was at Lokoja centre to monitor the exercise. He said he was satisfied with the verification processes and promised the support of the NASS to the Directorate.

“The Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma N. Ejikeme who was on ground at various verification Centres while the exercise lasted, appreciated members of the National Assembly for their love for the senior citizens and support for PTAD towards improving the welfare of pensioners. She also thanked the staff for their commitment and the pensioners for their cooperation. She assured that the upcoming verification exercise in Abuja will include all the feedback received during the North Central verification exercise”, it added.

PTAD said the next phase of the verification exercise is scheduled to hold in Abuja from Monday, November 18, 2019 and enjoined pensioners who missed the exercise in their zones to take the opportunity of Abuja verification exercise to be verified.

“Pensioners do not need to be anxious about being verified as the Directorate has the capacity to verify all pensioners who present themselves for the verification within the period slated for the exercise.

Abuja Verification Exercise is scheduled to hold between November 18 – 23, 2019″.

The exercise is strictly for parastatal pensioners and does not include Customs, Immigration, Prisons, Civil Service, Police pensioner and others that had already been verified by PTAD” it noted.