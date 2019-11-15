In continuation of its electronic capturing of government retirees, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) yesterday said it has verified 11,363 parastatal pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme in the north-central region of the country.

The agency, in a statement, said the exercise began on October 21, 2019 and was successfully concluded on November 2, 2019.

“There were four centres located in Minna, Lokoja, Jos and Ilorin. The exercise witnessed a large turnout of pensioners including a first-class Emir of Yashikiri, Barunten LGA, Kwara State among others.

“The breakdown of the numbers verified shows Ilorin centre had the highest number of 3,453 followed by Lokoja centre with 3,269 pensioners. Jos Centre had 2,895 and Minna centre had 1,746”, the agency explained.

It added that PTAD, in its usual tradition, treated the pensioners with respect and empathy.

“The exercise was conducted in a conducive environment where Pensioners were provided with lunch and medical facility to take care of any emergencies.

“The Senate Committee Chairman on Establishment and Public Service, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau was at Lokoja centre to monitor the exercise. He said he was satisfied with the verification processes and promised the support of the NASS to the Directorate…”