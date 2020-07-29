The future of technology transformation in Africa is hinged on key pillars of the tech ecosystem and communications sector, who are ready to go the extra mile in putting in the work for transformation and ensuring that the impact story of technology transformation is cascaded from top to bottom as it happens.

This statement of purpose virtually ushered over a hundred attendees from the tech and communications sector, reputable speakers, and thought leaders into the groundbreaking tech PR event, Phyllion Tech Conference (PTC) 2020.

For an average of four hours, a diversity of ideas, enlightening and insightful presentations and discussion set the pace for the marriage of technology and communication in enabling transformation in Africa.

In his keynote address, first keynote speaker, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, the Group Managing Director of CMC Connect Limited, and President, Africa Public Relations Association (APRA), affirmed that the relevance of technology has called for an enabling environment, to enhance the much-needed development envisaged in the private and public sector of Africa’s economies. In achieving this, he pointed out that all stakeholders must be actively engaged.

In his call for embracing technology transformation in the communication sector, he said, “Embracing technological transformation in our business goes beyond tools creating social media campaigns or keeping our software updated. It is following tech trends or embedding digital solutions in our business affairs. It is about perceiving what the future holds and being positioned digitally to be at the forefront of innovation.”

Second keynote speaker, Adrian Clews, the Chief Executive Officer of Hinckley Group, expressed delight with the organizers of the conference, stating that technological transformation has been rapid on the African continent with various initiatives that have helped in boosting business productivity and human advancement.

“Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa, What Next,” comes to mind, is the economic impact of COVID-19, with macro indicators such as significant contraction in economic growth; higher inflation given value after tax (VAT); electricity tariff adjustment and currency devaluation,” Clews stated.

During the panel discussion, the six (6) reputable speakers, touched on important points that offered insights into smart industry trends, had conversations around tech impact and growth areas within social & interpersonal relations, education, communication and business, and technology changes to expect from the new era and the immediate future.