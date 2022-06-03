From Fred Itua, Abuja

Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has denied claims that candidates from the South East have been excluded from its ongoing interview of candidates for the 2022 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) for Nigerian students.

The denial was contained in a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Timilayefa Nwajueboe. It came against the backdrop of the misconception that by not including the South East among its interview centres, the agency had excluded candidates from the region for the 2022 award.

The agency said all candidates from the South East that were successful at the initial stage of the scholarship award process were currently participating in the interview, alongside their counterparts from other parts of the country. PTDF said at the time the issue of centres was discussed, it was the considered opinion of the management and other stakeholders, that due to the Monday sit-at-home order in the South East, candidates be given the option to choose from any of the other five zones across the country, rather than Enugu, including the option for a virtual interview, from the comfort of their homes.

