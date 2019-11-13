Uche Usim, Abuja

The need to keep lawyers informed of emerging trends in the oil and gas industry was at the centre of a two-day workshop organised by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

Speaking at the workshop for the counsels of the Federal Ministry of Justice and other key stakeholders in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry with the theme “Enhancing the quality of Legal Service in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry”, Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau, PTDF’s Executive Secretary, said the Fund has always focused on human and institutional capacity building in the course of discharging its core mandates.

He noted that the theme of the workshop was informed by the desire and commitment to keep participants abreast of the important legislations that govern the oil and gas industry.

The oil and gas industry, he said, is governed by an intricate network of legislations, underscoring the importance of legal practitioners being updated of happenings in the sector.

“It is important that we understand how these laws are evolving. That is why the PTDF finds it imperative to partner with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation in order to conduct this particular exercise” Gusau said.

In his remarks at the event, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, while expressing gratitude to the PTDF management for their commitment towards the success of the workshop, reiterated that his ministry is working to ensure access to justice for all.

Malami, who was represented by Tahiru Hamza, the Director, Legal Drafting in the Ministry, said the workshop came as a result of the request extended by the Ministry to collaborate in order to train the staff of the Ministry in the areas that relate to oil and gas activities in line with the PTDF mandate.

He stated that workshop papers would cover current crimes and offences relating to oil and gas industry.

The Minister of Justice assured that his ministry will sustain the partnership for better justice administration, stressing the need to also extend the exercise to private legal practitioners.

Timipriye Sylva, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, in his remarks assured that the workshop would expose grey areas in laws governing the oil and gas industry.

Represented at the event by Dayo Moses Olamide, his Chief of Staff, the Minister of State, emphasised that the workshop would provide new skills to participants, stressing that it was most beneficial to state counsels in the face changing trends in the oil and gas legislation.