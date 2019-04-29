Uche Usim, Abuja

The Petroleum Training Development Fund (PTDF) and the National Judicial Institute (NJI) have deepened their relationship in a strategic move to enthrone equity by addressing the flurry of litigations in the oil and gas industry.

To this end, the two institutions on Monday organized a two-day Workshop for the Nigeria Judiciary on Nigeria oil and gas laws and regulations for judges themed: “Review Of The Legal Instruments Governing The Operations of The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry” in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mr. Tanko Muhammad said the idea was to expose judges to the rules, processes, procedures and other operational technicalities of the oil and gas sector.

According to him, the oil sector is the backbone of the nation’s economy remains challenged with various disputes, pointing out that both institutions need to cooperatively tackle them.

The CJN who was represented at the event by the Court of Appeal President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, said the task ahead requires that judges in Nigeria need to be comprehensively schooled and kept abreast with latest developments in the oil industry.

He said: “There’s a need for judges to be deeply informed on the workings of the oil sector to enable them to tackle disputes effectively and efficiently. There’s a need to have a proper grasp of the law to do that.

“Disputes that may arise from all sectors and they should be approached well. The oil sector is the major source of revenue for the country and justice must be dispensed within a reasonable time frame and not drag the matter in court unending.

“As an upholder of the rule of law, the judiciary will ensure good interpretation of the law for the betterment of the country. Deliberations at this workshop will help strengthen the oil and gas sector” he said.

The acting CJN encouraged the judges to use the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to resolve some of the disagreements, especially those that are not so complex.

He said ADR remains a safe platform to resolve disputes, adding that it would assure uneasy investors that their assets and investment are safe.

In his keynote address, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu said PTDF was wise to collaborate with NJI, adding that the partnership represents Federal government’s commitment to enhancing competencies in the administration of justice for the oil industry.

Kachikwu, who was represented by Mohammed Saidu, the Director of Legal Services said such workshops enrich the judges with the requisite knowledge, which in turn will ensure speedy justice dispensation in Line with judicial guidelines.

“By attending workshops of this kind, it’ll help address complex issues and update judges with current happenings

“For many years, the oil and gas industry has opened its legislation and guidelines and at times not in sync with current global realities.

“We’ve encouraged indigenous participation to develop oil and gas assets.

Through various bodies, Nigeria government regulates the oil and gas industry.

“Theme is apt and germane and captures government efforts to have updated members of bench onboard and help in better justice dispensation.

“There’s a need for training and retraining to fill the lacuna in knowledge about the industry.

“The workshop should look into ADR as well. Not all issues should land in court”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Aliyu Gusau said the Fund was conceived to train Nigerians in various fields of sciences, geology and ensure the manpower gap in such fields was bridged.

He, however, said operations of the oil and gas sector was beyond technical issues.

“It’s bound by relationships and partnerships. So stakeholders should always engage. That’s why we reached out to NJI to work with us, especially on Nigeria oil and gas laws, issues of oil and gas content act, issues in the industry and this workshop will provide networking opportunities”, he said.

The Administrator of NJI Roseline Bozimo in her remarks said the institute’s focal point was the education of officers, which the event provides.

Over 300 judges nationwide attended the event.