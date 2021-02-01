Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has declared Kogi State high risk for refusing to acknowledge the existence of the disease, not reporting testing and not having isolation centres, warning Nigerians to be weary of visiting the state.

It said 22 high burdened local government areas within 13 states in the country have been identified.

National Incident Manager (NIM) of the PTF COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, said this yesterday, at the media briefing.

He said: “…Notable among the states that have not been reporting adequately include Yobe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kebbi and, of course, Kogi that has not been reporting at all.”

Mohammed listed the states and local governments to include Nkanu West (Enugu); Abuja Municipal (FCT), Gwagwalada FCT, Gombe (Gombe), Chikun (Kaduna), Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Nassarawa (Kano), Katsina (Katsina), Ilorin South (Kwara), Ilorin West, (Kwara), Eti-Osa (Lagos), Ikeja (Lagos), Kosofe (Lagos), Lagos Mainland, Lagos), Keffi (Nasarawa), (Lafia), Nasarawa, Ibadan North (Oyo), Jos North (Plateau), Jos South (Plateau), Port-Harcourt (Rivers) and Wamako (Sokoto).