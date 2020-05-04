Desmond Mgbo, Kano

The team leader of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Nasiru Gwarzo, has denied media reports crediting the recent deaths occurring in Kano to COVID-19.

Media reports on Sunday in Kano have quoted him as claiming that the mysterious deaths recorded in the state were as a result of COVID-19

Dr. Gwarzo told the BBC Hausa service on Monday morning that he was misquoted, adding that what he said had no link to the reports making the rounds.

“More than 80% of what I said was on the collection of samples from people and how the disease affects individuals and not on the issue of the mysterious deaths,” he stated.

He further stated that the committe was still investigating and nothing had been confirmed yet.

He, however, said that his committee had identified the causes of some of the deaths to be the COVID-19 as the dead had shown symptoms similar to it.

He added that the committee was still gathering information and its work was in stages, adding that it will hopefully make public its findings by next week.

“We have so far done a lot but are still working; we have trained personnel and have sent them to cemeteries.”

He, however, added that those that have died recently had shown symptoms similar to those of the COVID-19.