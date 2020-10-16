Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday lifted ban on sporting activities and directed all categories of civil servants to resume work, even as it said night clubs and bars remain closed.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made the disclosure while reeling out the guidelines for the next phase of eased lockdown at the task force press briefing in Abuja.

He said: “It is, therefore, the informed recommendation of the PTF that Nigeria maintains Phase 3 of the response with further changes to address economic, socio-political and healthcare sectors.

“In this regard, and effective from Monday, October 19, 2020, at a minute past midnight, the following guidelines will come into place.

“The lifting of restriction on outdoor sporting activities, including football, is in line with earlier consultations with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and NCDC. However, this is limited to the actual sport itself not with mass gatherings.

“In this regard, mass gathering, including at sport events, is still restricted, as this represents an opportunity for the virus to spread with an increased rate of a second wave.

“For gatherings in enclosed places, this will continue to be limited to only 50 persons with physical distancing and compulsory wearing of face masks except for workplaces.”

“The PTF also believes that it is now time to allow civil servants of all grades to resume work safely. Additional guidelines will be provided for heads of MDAs.”