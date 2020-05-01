Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Coordinator, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, has lost his father, Alhaji Aliyu Daneji, 96, in Kano State.

He died after a brief illness late Wednesday.

Family source said funeral prayers and burial were observed early yesterday at his residence at Sabuwar Kofar, Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

A retired civil servant in the state civil service, he was a permanent secretary, Kano State Ministry of Finance from 1972-1975.

The death comes amidst a series of mysterious deaths ravaging Kano State, which the authorities are currently investigating.

Kano Government has launched a verbal autopsy to ascertain the causes of the deaths.

The Federal Government also sent a delegation of medical experts to help the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in the statement said Muhammadu Buhari mourned Daneji, who was the a pioneer Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Kano State, and worked diligently to provide a formidable structure for governance in the state.

The president noted Daneji’s foresight and large-heartedness in investing his time and resources in education continues to bear fruits in the state and nation, praying that the almighty God will comfort Dr Aliyu and the entire family.

President Buhari also sent condolences to the people and government of Borno State over the passing of the first civilian Governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, whose dedication and commitment to the development of the state remains a reference for many governments.

As pioneer civilian governor, the president acknowledges the foundation for good governance laid by the Alhaji Goni in the state, and the strong democratic culture that keeps resonating.

President Buhari prays that God, in His infinite mercy, will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family and political associates.