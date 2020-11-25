The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has forced the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and host, Edo State government to postpone the much-anticipated National Sports Festival planned for December 2020, for the second time, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

The festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’ was initially scheduled to hold in March 2020 but was postponed indefinitely for the first time due to emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman Organising Committee who doubles as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu, frowned at the turning down of the kick-off date of the championship which supposed to start on December 5.

While speaking with newsmen in Edo state, Phillip said; “How can PTF who approved that we can now start contact sports, approved opening of NYSC camps across the country. The same PTF approves that we can all go to churches and mosques. All the market places are opened and you say we cannot hold National Sports Festival.

“Now, this is sports where we can control the crowd that comes to the stadium,” he concluded.

The PTF lifted ban on contact sports in October and that paved the way for the Ministry of Sports and Edo State government to come up with December 3 to 18 date for the Edo 2020 Festival.