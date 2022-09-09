By Adewale Sanyaolu

Principal/Chief Executive, Petroleum Training Institute(PTI),Effurun, Delta State, Dr. Henry Adimula, has disclosed that the 50 years anniversary celebration of PTI would be used as an avenue to ideate and explore possible areas of collaboration between the Institute and the industry stakeholders.

He maintained that the strategy would also help to address contemporary training requirements and the development of corresponding training solutions for this all-important segment of the nation’s economy.

Adimula in an online video broadcast said the high point of the anniversary celebration will be a one-day national lecture and award event scheduled to hold on October 13, 2022 at the Petroleum Technology and Development Fund Building, Abuja, with the theme; Fifty years of Education, Innovation & Technological Development.

He added that as a major training hub servicing the West African oil and gas industry, PTI 50 years anniversary will be a gathering of major stakeholders in the industry with a ministerial address by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva while the keynote lecture will be delivered by Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria.

“With this anniversary celebration, we hope to look back, assess the present and leap forward. We will focus our energy and attention on the questions that will define our present and our future,” said Henry Adimula.

PTI was established in 1972 by the PTI Act: 1972 No.37 to provide courses of instruction, training, and research in petroleum technology and to produce technicians and other skilled personnel required to run the petroleum industry. Over the past decades, graduates of the institute can be found in every aspect of the oil and gas sector within Nigeria and West African sub-region making positive impact.

According to the PTI Principal, the milestone commemoration will highlight the successes, accomplishments and contributions of the institute which have impacted many lives, the host community and numerous businesses in the oil and gas sector.

‘‘The memorable 50th anniversary event is, therefore, a celebration of the vital role PTI has played in the economic well-being of Nigeria and the West African oil and gas sector; a celebration of the students, faculty, staff, alumni and graduates, who have contributed immensely to the excellence and diversity of the institution; and also an opportunity to foster new relationships and build community networks that can support the institute students’ future career goals and ambitions for its aspirations over the next 50 years,’’.