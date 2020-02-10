The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, has approved the appointment of Comptroller Festus Okun as the new Area Controller of PTML Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The PTML Command is located at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos.

Okun replaces Comptroller Florence Dixon, who has been redeployed to Abuja as Comptroller (Inspection) in the headquarters Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection Department.

Speaking after a brief handing over ceremony at the Command, Controller Okun promised to sustain and improve on the achievements of his predecessor on trade facilitation, compliance and revenue collection at the port.

In a press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mohammed Yakubu, the new PTML Controller has assured port users of his determination to pilot a command that will strategically ensure quick clearance and seamless trade facilitation even as he urged importers and their agents to ensure sincere declaration and full compliance to extant policies/guidelines as a precondition for speedy clearance.

“It is important to recall that the command surpassed its 2019 revenue target of N123 billion with a sum of N36 billion representing an increase of 29.2 percent based on a total collection of N159 billion between January and December 2019,” former Controller of the command, Florence Dixon, was quoted as saying during the handing over ceremony.”