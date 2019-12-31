Steve Agbota

The Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service has collected a total of N143.63 billion between January and November 2019, surpassing its 2019 target of N123 billion ahead of December collections.

The recorded collection has also surpassed N109.6billion that was collected within same period of 2018 with a value increase of N34 billion, which represents 31 per cent increase

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ma Yakubu, “the increase in revenue is attributable to rising cargo throughput in the command noted for Roll On Roll Off (RoRo) consignments; sustained due diligence and trade facilitation by the Customs Area Controller, Mrs. Florence Olasunmbo Dixon; commitment to duty by our officers and increasing level of compliance by most vehicle importers using the port.

“Our Controller ensures high level of discipline among officers, promotes punctuality to work and leads the way in trade facilitation by ensuring that entries and transactions within customs control are treated with speed.”

The statement said improved Customs Community Relations exhibited in regular interactions with stakeholders and supported by open door administration has also contributed immensely to the command’s successes in many ways.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller of the Command, Mrs. Florence Dixon said: “We in PTML Command will continue to do our best in ensuring the Controller General of Customs zero tolerance for infractions ,duty evasion and always shun all forms of corruption.

“We are commited to federal government goal of trade facilitation without compromising national security. Six hour cargo clearance within our port is possible with sincere and accurate declarations backed up with prompt duty payment,” she said.

She said a comparative breakdown of its monthly collections from January to November of 2018 and 2019 shows monthly percentage increases, which resulted cumulatively to the over N34 billion difference within 11 months of both years.

She added: “For instance, collection for January 2018 was N9.97 billion while 2019 was N14.85 billion which shows a 49 per cent inceease. In February of both years, 2018 collection was N7.3 billion while 2019 was N10.03 billion showing 30 per cent increase.

For the month of March, N8.4 billion was collected in 2018 and N11.85 billion was collected which translates to 42 per cent increase.”