The Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service has declared a total revenue collection of N189.35 billion for 2020.

The command also handled 151, 938 metric tones of export cargoes with Free on Board value of N117,34 billion in 2020.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Customs Area Controller of the command, Festus Okun, disclosed that the collected figure is N30,011,087,116 higher than N159,336,478,193 that was collected in 2019 which represents 19 percent increase.

Okun said the the command’s collection was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ENDSARS protests which inhibited free movements of persons and cargoes.

He added that about eighty percent of cargoes processed at the PTML port were vehicles while other cargo types accounted for 25 per cent.

“For us as a command, the year 2020 was a successful year considering our accomplishments in the discharge of our service core mandates of revenue generation, facilitation of legitimate trade, anti smuggling activities and national security. This was in spite of the challenges faced during the year due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the worldwide economic meltdown.

“During the year under review, the command made its first seizure in about six years. The seizure comprised six by 20ft containers of Idole lightening soap and lotion with duty paid value of N287,009,745.