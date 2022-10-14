By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command raked in a total of N182.103 billion as revenue between the months of January to September 2022.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Muhammad Yakubu, stated that when compared to the same period in 2021, which was N165.021 billion, which shows an increase of N17.379 billion, indicating a 10 percent rise.

According to the statement, the highest increment was recorded in July with 29.9 per cent, followed by May 2022 with 28 percent rise in revenue collection.

“A month-on-month breakdown of the revenue collection between 2021 and 2022 showed that the Command made N15.205 billion in January 2021 and N15.713 billion in January 2022, showing a 3.3 per cent increase.

“In February of the previous year, it recorded a 20 per cent increase after raking in N14,075,386,963 in 2022, as against N11,706,947,150 in 2021, while March 2022 saw a 9.5 per cent rise with N21,840,828,908:00 collected, compared to N19,937,869,175 in the previous year.

“Although its April 2022 performance of N16,357,509,497 did not match that of the previous year of N17,938,794,417, it made up for that in May, following a 28 per cent boost with N22,550,759,092 collected as against N17,606,073,741 made in 2021,” the statement reads.

In June 2022, the Command collected N27, 029,957,255, indicating a 21.5 per cent appreciation from N22,253,694,223 made the previous year, while in July 2022, there was 29.9 per cent increase, the highest collection so far with N25,389,607,638, when compared to the N19,532,512,815 generated in 2021.