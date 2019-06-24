y Steve Agbota

Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), said it has slashed tariff to transfer all overtime roll-on-roll-off (roro) cargo discharged at its terminal located at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, Lagos on or before June 30, 2018 to the Nigeria Customs Service facility at the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal in the outskirts of Lagos.

Cargoes are classified as overtime when they stay in the ports for up to 30 days.

A public notice and statement issued by the company and made available to Daily Sun in Lagos at the weekend advised all importers to secure Customs clearance and take delivery of their cargoes directly from the terminal latest July 15 at a discounted tariff before the commencement of the transfer.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform all our esteemed customers that PTML has finalised its plans to transfer all overtime RoRo cargoes discharged on or before June 30, 2018 to Customs Ikorodu facility. We however, wish to grant one last opportunity to importers to secure delivery directly from the terminal at a heavily discounted per unit tariff as follows: cars N75,000; vans N100,000; trucks/trailers/bus N150,000 and plants N300,000.

“This special tariff is effective immediately for only a short period of time. Importers are expected to secure Customs clearance and exit the units latest by 15/07/ 2019. All remaining cargo would be transferred to Ikorodu terminal immediately thereafter.”

However, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), last week disclosed it has commenced the process of evacuating overtime cargoes from the main ports to Ikorodu lighter terminal, beginning with PTML.