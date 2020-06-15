Moses Akaigwe

As the countdown continues to the June 21 resumption of domestic flights, owners of inter-state transport vehicles whose thousands of vehicles have been forced off the road for three months now, have renewed the call to the Federal Government to unban their operations.

The luxury coach and midi/ mini bus owners also bemoaned the financial losses so far suffered by them since the ban came into effect as part of the measures preventing the spread of COVID-19, which they said were in the region of ₦200 billion.

They have, therefore, called on government to intervene with a special fund in other to save their already battered businesses, even as they drew attention to the debilitating concomitants of the ban on the travelling public and the economy generally.

The transporters’ appeal was articulated by their amalgamated umbrella body, Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA), at an emotion-laden press conference in Yaba, Lagos, where government was reminded that road transport accounts for 90 per cent of movements in the country, and deserves priority consideration in the prevailing situation.

Speaking at the forum, the National President of PTONA, Isaac Uhunmwagho, an engineer, re-stated the association’s request for government to relieve the transporters of some of their heavy burdens and give them other incentives to enable them revive their businesses after the ban has been relaxed.

The request for a bailout in form of a N20 billion intervention fund was the thrust of a memo to the Vice President and Chairman of the Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, dated April 23, and signed by Uhunmwagho and PTONA General Secretary, Frank Nneji.

The association warned that the adverse effects of the ban on inter-city travels are so dire that many of the transport firms and businesses stifled by the consequences “are bound to go bankrupt”, if the prohibition is reversed without bailout.

The PTONA President further remarked during the interaction: “COVID-19 will not be gone in the next six months. We need to learn how to live alongside with covid-19, and apply all necessary measures. The longer the ban on inter-state travelling lasts, the much more will be the number of small and big business that will die permanently. The earlier the ban is lifted, the sooner some businesses will be able to recover.”

The transporters explained that aside the billions of naira in losses inflicted so far, there would still be heavy challenges even after lifting the ban, because operators will need to first restore to sound motoring condition the buses grounded for months, reduce the number of passengers admitted on board when they re-start, as well as spend money on sanitation and health facilities.

These are costs too heavy for firms that will be convalescing from the effects of long lockdown to bear without government life-line, especially when the transporters are faced with the inability to continue paying salaries to staff due to lack of funds.

“If a vehicle takes 50 per cent of passengers, simple arithmetic will dictate that the transport fare will have to double. The airlines have already come up with a similar answer. The question is: Can Nigerians, whose average level of income has been adversely hit by the effects of COVID-19 be able to pay significantly increased transport fares?

“Owners do not have to transfer the entire burden on to the poor hapless Nigerians who are already very weak financially because of all the effects of COVID-19.

Government should face the challenge of ensuring that Nigerians comply with the guidelines and protocols which will be introduced for long-distance travels, as well as encourage Nigerians to abide by all other COVID-19 rules and regulations.

“That is the only way that we can say that we shall overcome COVID-19.”

PTONA reminded government that transportation is one of the four most important elements for human existence after food, water and shelter, arguing “government has a major role to play to ensuring that their citizens do not suffer excessively in being able to transport themselves around.”

Some of the transport owners and the association’s members at the press conference include Executive Director, Izu Chukwu Transport/Financial Secretary, PTONA, Chief Nonso Ubajaka; MD, Famous Motors/PTONA PRO, Valentine Uduebor; Managing Director, God is Good Motors (GIGM), Uche Ajaere, and Chisco Group Director, Obinna Anyaegbu.

The Managing Director, Ogu Rising Transport/PTONA Provost & Welfare Officer, Christian Ogueri; Victor Nneji of ABC Transport plc; and the Managing Director of E. Ekesons, Chijioke Ojukwu, were also in attendance.