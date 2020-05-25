Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has described as ’embarrassing to government’ the leaking of official state documents by public officers, threatening to dismiss anyone found culpable of the misconduct.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, (HOS) Dr Folasade Yemi–Esan, gave the warning in a circular dated May 22nd, but made public Monday by the Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in a statement.

Dr Yemi–Esan, noted in the circular that the federal government is being embarrassed by leaks of its official documents, adding that perpetrators will be sacked from the service.

The internal circular was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries, and Service Chiefs/Inspector-General of Police, among other officials.

It stated:

‘The attention of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has been drawn to the recent unfortunate unauthorised disclosure of official documents on social media.

‘In some cases, official documents that have been minuted on, are also leaked. This irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct, with a penalty of dismissal from service, as provided for in Public Service Rules Nos. 030401 and 030402.

‘The ugly development is embarrassing to government and, therefore, not acceptable. Any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct, will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules.

‘Permanent Secretaries are to draw the attention of all their staff to the contents of this circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.’