Ifeanyichukwu Afuba

In a sense, the celebrating and dancing crowds at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 12th Nigeria Police Games at Ekwueme Square, Awka captures the deep-seated reception of the event by the public. For those not physically present at the competitions, there were other points of contact that offer useful tool for gauging the public mood. Generally adjudged the best Police Games in the past two decades, the population’s supportive role [or lack of it] provides a full picture of the Anambra State Government’s hosting story. This is important not merely as a statement on the cohesion of contemporary Anambra society but also in terms of advisory in the planning and hosting of future editions.

On the road to the highly successful 12th Police Games which held in Anambra State from February 29 to March 7, 2020, the Anambra State Government met with pockets of dissenting voices on the decision to host the competition. There were two broad categories of critics. The dominant, not by numbers but by their resoluteness, regularity and stridency of campaign was the minority political opposition in the State.

They unleashed the propaganda that the Games were neither necessary nor desirable. On specifics and details, the Anambra, personalized opposition was not forthcoming. But what it lacked in facts it compensated for with noise. The objective of the campaign which was not convenient to admit publicly was to deny Governor Willie Obiano the recognition accruing from a hosting right. Neither since the colonial times of the Games nor relaunched phase in 1980 has the competition come to the South-east. Anambra therefore struck a historic note by hosting the sporting fiesta. As the Games progressed, the mischief inherent in the activism was laid bare with the call for its cancellation over coronavirus concerns without a word on markets, religious crusades, school activities and other crowding activities.

A well – meaning but conservative section of the population saw the Games as misplaced priority. The State was hungry for development and could not afford to be distracted from the work of infrastructure provision. For the apolitical critics, the resources to be expended on the competition would amount to a jamboree with no tangible benefits to the State. This outlook represented a stunted vision that downplays the human side of development. And the conservative school continues to contend with the fear of change; in this instance grappling with the unconventional path of socio – economic growth through sports.

And yet, it was precisely on this ground of living out dreams that the Anambra State government began to connect with the people on the 12th biennial Police Games. The Willie Obiano administration’s efforts to place Anambra State on the front row of Nigeria’s developing States is philosophically run on the legacies of leading lights of Anambra State origin in history. The quest to maintain the standards of heritage has often meant taking on challenges that break new grounds. It is a spirit that Ndi Anambra recognised in the realised dream of making Anambra a major food producing State; an investor choice destination; a system of functional institutions exemplified by the State road maintenance agency. It is a mission that Ndi Anambra has come to share.

Accordingly, the task of providing the needed facilities and services for a successful hosting at short notice was understood by the enlightened public. However, the conviction was strong that in the true tradition of rising up to the demands of time, the set targets would be met. And they were. Perhaps, the greatest achievement of the Games is to be found in this unison of government and citizen to renew the reputation of the State.

It is another testament of the public’s supportive role that in the eight days of the sports events, no mishap occurred in any of the seven venues across the State, before, during or after competitions. There were no reports of brawls, commotion or confrontation as the Games population intermingled with locals. Even the state capital’s traffic bottlenecks gave way to the free flow of the Games. Residents heeded Governor Obiano’s call to show warm hospitality.

The fiesta definitely impacted on the local economy to the delight of big and small time entrepreneurs. Hotels recorded increased patronage as did commercial transport operators. Owners of restaurants and beer parlours took their slice of the good fortune running late into the night. At the event venues but especially at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, photographers were as busy as bees. In the prevailing hot weather, sellers of sachet and bottled water smiled to and fro in response to ceaseless orders. Hawkers of various articles, from mementos to magazines, saw the positive difference the Games made in their earnings.

Anambra State’s sports enthusiasts have continued to savour the increase of sports infrastructure in the State through the hosting opportunity. As it were, the youths can’t seem to wait to start using the new and upgraded training facilities. A day after the closing ceremony, they had besieged the new Olympic size swimming pool at Ekwueme Square, Awka, for use.

Somewhat jocularly, some motorists have advocated that the competition be made an annual, month – long event with Anambra State as perennial host! They anchor the proposal on the transformation wrought on policemen at road checkpoints in the course of the completion. The police officers were described as civil, disciplined and cheerful with no time for harassment and extortions!

In a sense then, the motorists expressed appreciation of the Games as a meeting point of Police – public relations for better policing and societal well-being.

Afuba is editor of Anambra Times magazine.