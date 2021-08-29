From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Abia State has called for collaboration between it and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for sustainable peace in the state.

The Abia Ombudsman, Hon Madukwe E. E. Ukaegbu, made the call during a courtesy visit to the State Director of the Agency, Mrs. Ngozi Okechukwu.

Ukaegbu said synergy between both agencies had become necessary as a way of fostering lasting and sustainable peace in the state.

“I believe it is imperative for the two agencies to work together in order to foster lasting and sustainable peace in the state,” he said.

Ukaegbu informed his host that the doors of PCC offices were always open to receive valid complaints, urging members of the public to avail themselves of the Commission’s services.

Okechukwu expressed pleasure over the visit and bserved that PCC and NOA had a lot of things in common especially in the area of sensitization of the public.

