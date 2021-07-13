From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The new Public Complaints Commission (PCC) Commissioner for Abia State, Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu has said his Commission resolved over 200 cases in the state since January.

Ukaegbu who disclosed this in Umuahia during his maiden meeting with the staff of the agency in the state, said over 600 other cases were pending.

He said the Commission would continue to make sure that Abians whose rights were violated, get justice.

“We will continue to make sure that those in the state whose rights were violated in one way or the other, get justice”.

He said it was unfortunate that since the establishment of the agency in 1975, it was still operating from a rented apartment and said no effort would be speared in moving the Commission to its permanent site at Ubakala, Umuahia.

“It unfortunate that despite the fact the Commission has existed since 1975, it still operates from a rented apartment and I want to assure you that every efforts will be made to ensure we move to the permanent site as soon as possible”.

The PCC Commissioner harped on the need for the staff to put in their best in the discharge of their duties, stressing that if the Commission was optimal in its responsibilities, the wranglings in society would be over.

Ukaegbu said the under funding being experienced by the Commission would soon be a thing of the past as the present crop of Commissioners would be meeting to tackle it.

He commended his predecessor, Mr. C. Nwogu for the able way he piloted the affairs of the Commission in the state in the past six years.

Staff of the Commission, through the director of administration, Mrs. Nnenna Ibiam described the posting of Ukaegbu to Abia as prayer answered and pledged their support.