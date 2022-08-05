PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to notify the general public that two JMG Generators with serial numbers DK82670S048432H

DK82670S048422H belonging to Sun FM Aba were stolen from the station’s premises at 133 Aba-Owerri Road, Aba

Members of the public are urged not to purchase the said item from any individual or group as the police are seriously searching for them.

Note: If you have seen anyone with this missing item around your environment, please kindly report to any nearby police station.

MANAGEMENT

Sun FM