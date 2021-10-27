By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani, has reaffirmed the need for the government to focus more on Public-Private Partnerships to achieve a far-reaching and immediate impact on Nigeria’s economy.

The Dana Air boss made this remark during an interview with newsmen at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit 27 with the theme: Securing our future: the Fierce Urgency of Now, held recently in Abuja.

‘I agree with the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, that the role of the private sector cannot be overemphasised in creating wealth and prosperity and moving the country and its economy to greater heights,’ Jacky Hathiramani said.

‘Dana Air is playing a huge role in supporting and driving the economy and for the 13 years that we have been operating in Nigeria’s aviation sector, our commitment has always been to support the government’s effort and to see Nigeria on the path of progress and economic sustainability.

‘The global pandemic was a huge setback for us in the aviation industry and the economy at large but it was also an opportunity for us to also further introduce innovative ways to stand the competition and survive in the ever-changing business environment.

‘There is a need for a collaborative effort between the government, relevant stakeholders and the private sector towards addressing the constraints to value chain development and we are glad to have contributed our quota towards the success of this year’s economic summit.’

