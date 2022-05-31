A staff of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies in Ilorin (MINILS), Abubakar Sodiq Yahaya, has bagged a medal for completing in the 8th Okpekpe International 10km road race in a time of 54 minutes on Saturday in Edo State, Nigeria.

The road race was won by Ethiopians Jasin Hadi (male category) and Dessie Adchiniau (female category). They ran the entire race in 29minutes 5 seconds and 33minutes 9 seconds, respectively.

Abubakar was amongst the 10-man team led by the Director General (DG), Issa Aremu of “Promoting Labour Education in Nigeria and Africa.”

MINILS participated in the 10km road race for the first time, with a well set up stand, promoting awareness of the importance of labour education and industrial harmony in any working environment.

The high point of the event was the formal presentation of the Institute Training Calendar by the DG to the Edo state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

As a special Guest who has kept faith with the Okpekpe road race since 2012, Aremu — who is also former Vice President of Industrial Global Union — honoured the Royal father of Okpekpe community and the Chief Judge of the State with participation medals on behalf of the organisers.

In his remarks, Aremu said that the success of Okpekpe race over the years highlighted the importance and benefits of private and public sectors cooperation in building the nation through sports.

“The Okpekpe road race has positively changed the image of Nigeria and Africa for the better,” Aremu said.

