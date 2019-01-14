The Constitution and the Electoral Act are very explicit on disqualification of candidates for elections. For the presidential election, Section 137 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that “A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of the president if being a person employed in the civil or public service of the Federation or of any State, he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the employment at least thirty days before the date of the election.”

For election into the Senate or the House of Representatives, Section 66 (1) (f) of the Constitution says that “No person shall be qualified for election to the Senate or the House of Representatives if he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State and has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment thirty days before the date of the election.”

Similarly, for governorship election, Section 182 (1) (g) of the extant Nigerian Constitution states that “No person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if being a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State, he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the employment at least thirty days to the date of the election.”

Also for those vying for membership of House of Assembly, Section 107 (1) (f) states clearly that “No person shall be qualified for election to a House of Assembly if he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State and he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment thirty days before the date of the election.”

For Area Council election, Section 107 (1) (f) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) states that “A person shall not be qualified to contest an Area Council election under this Act if he is person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any