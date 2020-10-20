Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has advised residents to patronise the services of government agencies that will be visiting their households and neighbourhoods under the new Public Service on Wheels initiative.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday, said that the new initiative is in line with government’s agenda of Putting People First.

“Government agencies will be helping citizens to enjoy services like systematic registration of property titles, enrolling for residents registration and complying with statutory obligations,’’ he said.

According to Adekeye, ‘’Public Service on Wheels is a Kaduna State Government programme which is aimed at bringing services directly to the doorsteps of citizens and businesses.’’

‘’It is designed to help citizens and households to interface with combined teams of officials from several agencies that can assist them with residency registration, building plan approval, regularising their land and property titles, obtaining tax identification numbers and updating their business premises registration.

Adekeye explained that ‘’Public Service on Wheels is designed as an initiative that specifically responds to the situation created by Covid-19 by going to the people directly in their homes and neigbourhoods.

The statement added that ‘’under this initiative, officials of the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service(KADIRS), Kaduna Geographic Information Service(KADGIS), Kaduna Urban Planning and Development Authority(KASUPDA), Kaduna State Water Corporation(KADSWAC) and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority(KEPA) will visit neighbourhoods, business premises, hospitals, hotels and restaurants, financial institutions and private schools to offer their services.’’

According to the statement, ‘’Public Service on Wheels programme will also help ascertain whether households, industries and other businesses have access to tap water and if they are properly metered.

The statement further explained that the programme will enable households to be properly captured for the services of the Kaduna State Water Corporation (KADSWAC).

The Special Adviser also said that ‘’ all issues relating to Environmental Impact Assessment(EIA) for ongoing and completed projects can be sorted out with ease through the Public Service on Wheels initiative.’’

“The state government is appealing to all residents to cooperate with the officials who will be carrying out the Public Service on Wheels, all of whom will carry proper KDSG identification at all times,’’ Adekeye added.