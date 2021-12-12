From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former Minister of National Planning Commission, Senator Sanusi Daggash, has revealed why successive governments failed in the country, saying that the biggest foundational problem of the country is the civil service.

Daggash spoke during the public presentation of the book, ‘The Arc of the Possible’ and Conversation on ‘The Promise and Peril of Public Service’ authored by the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio.

He noted that the system of civil service under the colonial administration had run all the way practically to date.

Daggash lamented that the country super imposed the presidential system in 1979, adding that to date, the country has not managed to align the difference between the parliamentary system of civil service administration with that of the United States system of administration of the civil service.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, who was represented by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, said Nigeria needed the best to remain engaged with the top work required to set it on the proper path, regretting that that public service in Nigeria is tough and often thankless.

