Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass to exercise the bank’s prerogative to release archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds to improve access to electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020.

The World Bank Board of Directors had last week approved $500m to help boost access to electricity in Nigeria and improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies in the country

But in the application dated February 6 2021, and signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged the bank to release details of its role in the implementation of any funded electricity projects in Nigeria, identify and name any executed projects, and Nigerian officials, ministries, departments and agencies involved in the execution of such projects.

It also demanded that the bank explains the rationale for the approval of $500million to implement electricity projects in the country, despite reports of widespread and systemic corruption in the sector, and the failure of authorities to enforce a court judgment ordering the release of details of payments to allegedly corrupt electricity contractors who failed to execute any projects.

The letter copied to Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria read in part: “SERAP believes that releasing the information and documents would enable Nigerians and civil society to meaningfully engage in the implementation of electricity projects funded by the Bank, contribute to the greater public good, and enhance the Bank’s oft-stated commitment to transparency and accountability.”

“The $500million is part of the over one billion dollars available to Nigeria under the project titled: Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program.”

We would be grateful for details of any transparency and accountability mechanisms under the agreement for the release of funds, including whether there is any provision that would allow Nigerians and civil society to monitor the spending of the money by the government, its agencies, and electricity distribution companies.

“Should the Bank fail and/or refuse to release the information and documents as requested, SERAP would file an appeal to the Secretariat of the bank’s Access to Information Committee to challenge any such decision, and if it becomes necessary, to the Access to Information Appeals Board. SERAP may also consider other legal options outside the Bank’s Access to Information framework.”