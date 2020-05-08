Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Chairman of G.U.O Transport Company, Chief Godwin Okeke, has called on the Federal Government to publish names of individuals benefiting from the COVID-19 palliatives distributed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Okeke, who spoke with Daily Sun, yesterday, also urged federal and state governments to improve on the COVID-19 financial allowances for security agents at interstate boundaries to minimise incidences of bribery, corruption and sharp practices by those manning the borders.

The transporter said if the distribution of palliative packages as shown on televisions were authentic, there was need for the publication of verifiable names, signatures, phone numbers and addresses of recipients in each state, local government and community.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides at containing the pandemic, Okeke maintained that publishing the list of the millions of vulnerable households claimed to have benefited from the largesse would make citizens have confidence in the Nigerian project. He also called on elected representatives to ensure allocations meant for their constituencies get to them.